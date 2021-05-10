Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.