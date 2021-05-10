Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. 534,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547,907. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

