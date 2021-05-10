Piper Sandler Comments on ProAssurance Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

PRA stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

