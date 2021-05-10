Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

