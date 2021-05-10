Pirl (PIRL) 1-Day Volume Tops $920.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Pirl has a market cap of $191,822.13 and $920.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,714.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.54 or 0.07325390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.80 or 0.02510472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.32 or 0.00675883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00201131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.53 or 0.00812014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.44 or 0.00670801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00540365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.