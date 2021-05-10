Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 371,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 162,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. 30,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,176. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

