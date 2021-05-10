Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

PLNT stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after acquiring an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

