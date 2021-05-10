Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.24 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.