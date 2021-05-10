Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 6.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 161,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,978,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

