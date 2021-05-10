Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.430-1.480 EPS.
Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.