Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.97 on Monday. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

