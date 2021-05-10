Polkadex Market Cap Hits $33.53 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.07 or 0.00030276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.31 or 0.01217011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00743911 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

