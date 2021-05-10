Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRCH opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

