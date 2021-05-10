Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PRCH opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Porch Group Company Profile
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.