Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.
POST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.
NYSE:POST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.33. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,876.37 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.57.
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
