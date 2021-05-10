Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

POST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.33. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,876.37 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.