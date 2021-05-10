Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PW stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.95.
In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Hollander acquired 1,400 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.