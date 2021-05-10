Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PW stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Hollander acquired 1,400 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Power REIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

