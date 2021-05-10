PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.