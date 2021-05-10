Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 345.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $67.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44.

