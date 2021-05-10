Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

