Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit