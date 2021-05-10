Private Advisor Group LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $221.29 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

