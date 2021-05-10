Private Advisor Group LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXP opened at $18.23 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -364.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.