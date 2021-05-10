Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,404 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of CCIV opened at $19.28 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.