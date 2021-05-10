Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $47.26 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

