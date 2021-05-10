Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $6,137,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. 6,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

