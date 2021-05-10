Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit