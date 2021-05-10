Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

