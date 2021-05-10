Private Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $10.03 on Monday, hitting $309.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.