PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $163,932.61 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.