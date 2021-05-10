Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.22

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 10728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

