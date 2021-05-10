Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.22

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 10728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit