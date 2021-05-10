Prometeus Hits Market Capitalization of $499.72 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $30.38 or 0.00054605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $499.72 million and $25.40 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00084483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00106420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.48 or 0.00791767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.19 or 0.08995069 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.