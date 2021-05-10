ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93.

