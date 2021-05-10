Prosper Price Reaches $3.86 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $3.65 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00006853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00084873 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

