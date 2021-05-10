Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PSA opened at $277.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

