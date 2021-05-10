Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

