Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Translate Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

