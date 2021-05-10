Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.76. SVB Leerink has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

