Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

