Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. CRA International has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

