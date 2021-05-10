Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

TSE GWO opened at C$36.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.44. The firm has a market cap of C$33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

