Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $86.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

