Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut by Analyst

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $575.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

