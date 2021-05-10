Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

