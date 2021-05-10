Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

