Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Cut by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE USPH opened at $119.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

