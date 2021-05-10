Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $37.04 on Monday. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

