Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

