Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.95 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

