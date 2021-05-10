Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

BDX opened at $239.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its 200-day moving average is $246.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

