Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $160.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.06. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

