Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut by Piper Sandler

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of STFC opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $814.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.