Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $497.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

