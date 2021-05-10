Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Raised by Analyst

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of WW stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

